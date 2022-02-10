A decision on the third Covid-19 vaccine dose for all adults will be taken based on the scientific need, said the central government on Thursday.

"The scientific need is the first part that drives it, then other considerations – programmatic and epidemiological. Just because anyone else is doing it, they have their own context, we have our own context and all this is under constant scientific scrutiny and decision-making," said Dr VK Paul, NITI Aayog member (health).

Responding to a question during the weekly press conference, Paul said that the additional need for vaccination and inclusion of population for vaccination is being examined constantly.

"… we also look at developments in the world and keep analysing and all options of vaccination are under active consideration and as decisions are taken, it would be announced," he said.

In addition to this, Lav Agarwal, the joint secretary at the health ministry, said though there is variation in coverage of vaccination between different age groups, collectively the vaccination pace is still good in the country.

"In October last year, an average 77.55 lakh doses were given every day. In November, about 59.32 lakh doses were given. In December, the number was 61.91 lakh and in January, it was 69.49 lakh and in the last nine days, approximately 51 lakh doses were given on an average every day. But with 96 per cent first dose coverage and 78 per cent second dose coverage, the available number of people who need to get vaccinated reduces a bit," he said.

"If we look today, we are giving 51 lakh doses on an average every day and we urge you to bring awareness among those in young adolescents who have not yet taken vaccination," he added.

The central government had earlier last month also stated that a decision on precaution dose in India is based on scientific evidence.

While denying media reports on government revisiting the boosting policy in India and the third dose may not be given to all, Agarwal had said: "The media reports on this are totally wrong. All factual information is based on scientific evidence."

"The decision is on the basis of the evidence submitted to the relevant group. It's requested not to doubt such decisions," he added.

