Amritpal Singh, the head of the Punjab-based ‘Waris Punjab De’ group has warned that “in case the FIR against him is not canceled within one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next." The warning comes as his supporters blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Dhilwan toll plaza in Punjab’s Kapurthala in protest against the preventive arrest of the group's two members. The protestors even broke police barricades with swords and guns

"...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..." Amritpal Singh can be heard in a video shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH |Amritsar | 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh says, "...FIR registered only with a political motive. If they don't cancel the case in 1hr, Admin will be responsible for whatever happens next...They think we can't do anything, so this show of strength was necessary..." pic.twitter.com/Cl5Tz5b9wS — ANI (@ANI) February 23, 2023

Singh can be heard saying that the police have no material evidence except a statement by a ‘mentally upset’ person who accused him of verbal and physical abuse. “I can also accuse the Chief Minister of violence, file an FIR," the ‘Waris Punjab De’ head can be heard saying in the video.

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Dhilwan Police Station Harjinder Singh said that the police are investigating and trying to solve the issue peacefully. The blockage situation on the highway is also being resolved and the vehicles are being directed to link roads.

Amritpal Singh is known for giving controversial statements and was recently charged with several offenses, including kidnapping, theft and voluntarily causing hurt.

On Monday, BJP leader R P Singh Khalsa questioned the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Punjab government about their soft approach to fringe elements like Amritpal Singh. "Why @BhagwantMann govt. has been soft on his radical activities? Is it part of @AAPPunjab's payback strategy," Khalsa asked in a tweet.

This came after Singh reportedly made some dangerous remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said his "fate will be similar to that of former prime minister Indira Gandhi".