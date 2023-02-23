Amritpal Singh, the head of the Punjab-based ‘Waris Punjab De’ group has warned that “in case the FIR against him is not canceled within one hour, the administration will be responsible for whatever happens next." The warning comes as his supporters blocked the Jalandhar-Amritsar national highway near Dhilwan toll plaza in Punjab’s Kapurthala in protest against the preventive arrest of the group's two members. The protestors even broke police barricades with swords and guns

