As the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation investigates a slew of Opposition leaders, the BJP has rubbished allegations of political rivalry. They are either playing the victim card or the emotional card when faced with a probe, asserted party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday. The remarks came as BRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.

“If it is an honest person, who is not involved in any law-defying act, they'll clearly say so without ifs or buts. But K Kavitha is being questioned and she hasn't said anything like that. They'll play the victim card but won't answer the public's questions," he said.

“it should be asked again if she has anything to do with Indospirits. She will have to say if she has anything to do with Buchi Babu. It seems that this corruption is so massive that when all links are getting connected, people too are pained that these corrupt people looted them and filled their own coffers," he added.

Also read: ED summons Telangana CM KCR's daughter K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case

“Lalu Prasad Yadav had only one slogan, 'you give me plot, I'll give you job'. Everyone has released their model of corruption, today when action has been taken against them, they all are united," said Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

“In nine years of governance did only one woman get empowered? Entangled in grave charges of corruption and scam that's when you remember the issue of women's empowerment. Did you manage to reduce loot in Telangana that you decided to reach Delhi as well?" he asked, in connection with the questioning of BRS MLC K Kavitha.

Also read: Delhi excise policy case: Court sends Sisodia to ED remand till 17 March. Video

Earlier this month, both the CBI and ED had interrogated and subsequently arrested former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. Meanwhile, former Bihar CMs Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi were questioned by the CBI earlier this week and issued fresh summons to his younger son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav. The ED also conducted raids on a number of premises - including houses of his three daughters and a daughter in law.

The ‘crackdown’ has sparked outrage in the Opposition ranks with many top leaders lashing out at the BJP-led administration.

"It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party," Tejashwi alleged earlier this week. He asserted that his father had had "no powers" to give employment in exchange for favours as the railway minister.

“BJP’s goal is to make India an opposition-less country. They want India to have one party and one leader, and they want to dump every politician in jail. They want India to turn into autocracy," added AAP leader Raghav Chadha.

The Congress has also backed its fellow opposition parties, with senior leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accusing the BJP-led government of working to 'suppress' its critics. "Why is the BJP government so scared of the vocal voices of the Opposition?" she asked in a tweet on Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)