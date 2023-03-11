'If they're honest…': BJP amid ED, CBI probes involving K Kavitha, Manish Sisodia and Tejashwi Yadav3 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:36 PM IST
The remarks came as BRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.
As the Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation investigates a slew of Opposition leaders, the BJP has rubbished allegations of political rivalry. They are either playing the victim card or the emotional card when faced with a probe, asserted party spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday. The remarks came as BRS MLC and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao's daughter K Kavitha appeared before the ED in connection with the Delhi excise policy ‘scam’.
