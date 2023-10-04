'If Trevor Noah really bothered about fans...': Grammy winning musician Ricky Kej slams 'irresponsible artist'
Bengaluru show cancelled over technical issues, Ricky Kej criticizes Noah's irresponsibility
Popular comedian Trevor Noah concluded the Indian leg of his ‘Off The Record Tour’ this week after three sold out shows in Delhi and Mumbai. A performance in Bengaluru was however scrapped at the last minute over ‘technical issues’ and inspired much of his material in the later performances. Grammy winning musician Ricky Kej however opined on Wednesday that the former Daily Show host had been a rather ‘complacent and irresponsible artist with a complete disregard for his paying fans’.
The Emmy winning comedian had earlier dubbed it an unprecedented situation and assured Bengaluru in a ‘farewell’ post that “our story isn't done".
“We tried everything but because the audience can’t hear the comedians on stage there’s literally no way to do a show. We’ll make sure all ticket holders receive a full refund and again I’m so sorry for both the inconvenience and disappointment this has never happened to us before," he had explained.
(With inputs from agencies)
