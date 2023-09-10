‘If it was just up to me, the leaders’ declaration would have been much stronger, particularly on Ukraine. If it was just up to other countries around the table, it would have been much weaker, particularly on Ukraine’, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stated the joint declaration issued after G20 New Delhi Leaders’ meeting would have been stronger if it were up to Canada. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“If it was just up to me, the leaders’ declaration would have been much stronger, particularly on Ukraine. If it was just up to other countries around the table, it would have been much weaker, particularly on Ukraine," Trudeau said. He also stressed the importance of compromise in an international forum like the G20.

Trudeau’s position mirrored that of European diplomats. A senior EU official aware of the negotiations admitted that the statement would have looked different if the EU had written it alone. However, the official stressed that the goal was to hammer out a consensus document. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trudeau’s remarks were also significant because they came in the backdrop of the perception that India-Canada ties are in a period of increased tension.

"We recognise that India is an extraordinarily important economy in the world and an important partner to Canada on everything from fighting climate change to creating growth and prosperity for the citizens. There is always a lot of work to do and we will continue to do it," the Canadian prime minister said, in response to a query about whether the bilateral relationship was strained.

Trudeau also stated that the issue of Khalistan extremism and interference in Canadian politics came up during his bilateral conversation with PM Modi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ukraine, for its part, expressed its disappointment with the G20 Delhi declaration. The country's foreign ministry spokesperson stated that the result was “nothing to be proud of".

"It is clear that the participation of the Ukrainian side would have allowed the participants to better understand the situation," he also said.