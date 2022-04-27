‘If we find Twitter interfering with free speech in India...’: Shashi Tharoor warns Elon Musk1 min read . 12:12 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor said that it does not matter who owns which social media company. What matters is what they do and how
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor today issued a warning following Elon Musk's takeover of Twitter and said if Twitter is found either interfering with the free speech in India or the opposite by permitting hate speech and abuse, then the IT committee should take action.
The Congress leader said that it does not matter who owns which social media company. What matters is what they do and how.
“On Elon Musk: Who owns which social media company is not our concern. What matters is what they do & how. If we find Twitter either interfering w/free speech in India, or the opposite (permitting hate speech &abuse) in our volatile environment, then the IT Committee should take action," Shashi Tharoor tweeted.
On 25 April, Elon Musk clinched the Twitter deal by offering USD 44 billion to acquire the social media platform. Immediately after the news of acquisition, Musk stated his aim of turning it into a haven for “free speech."
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated," Elon Musk said in a tweet on Tuesday.
The Tesla chief also hoped that his worst critics also remain on Twitter, "because that is what free speech means.
Today, he came out with an explanation of what he meant by 'free speech'.
"By free speech, I simply mean that which matches the law. I am against censorship that goes far beyond the law. If people want less free speech, they will ask government to pass laws to that effect. Therefore, going beyond the law is contrary to the will of the people," the SpaceX founder tweeted.
