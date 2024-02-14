‘If we honour Swaminathan with Bharat Ratna…’, economist and daughter Madhura says farmers are not ‘criminals’
Madhura Swaminathan, daughter of late agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, emphasized that farmers should not be treated as criminals and that dialogue with them is crucial.
“Farmers cannot be treated as criminals", said Madhura Swaminathan, the daughter of late agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan for whom the Central government had announced the Bharat Ratna award. She was addressing an event organized by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa.