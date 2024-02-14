“Farmers cannot be treated as criminals", said Madhura Swaminathan, the daughter of late agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan for whom the Central government had announced the Bharat Ratna award. She was addressing an event organized by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Citing newspaper reports, the Head of Economic Analysis at the Indian Statistical Institute stated that there are barricades and jails are also being prepared for protesting farmers in Haryana.

She said, "They are farmers, not criminals. We need to talk to our annadatas. We have to find solutions. In any future strategy we plan, we have to take the farmers with us {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The adoption of the Swaminathan Committee report has been one of the main demands made by the farmers staging protests. Three factors are used to calculate the production cost or MSP in the five reports that Swaminathan's National Commission on Farmers submitted between December 2004 and December 2006.

These three factors are A2 (farmers' out-of-pocket costs include loans for fuel, fertilizers, and land leasing), A2+FL (Value of unpaid labor, including family members and other people's contributions, added to the cost that was paid out), and C2 (Actual cost of production as it includes the A2+FL rate as well as rent and interest paid on the land and equipment that farmers own).

As per Swaminathan's National Commission, the formula to calculate MSP is C2+50% of C2, Business Today reported. Hence, it recommended that the MSP should be at least 50% more than the comprehensive cost of the product. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at the event, MS Swaminathan's other daughter Soumya Swaminathan who is a former WHO chief said he consistently combined anticipatory and participatory research methods, involving those who would be directly impacted by any new studies he conducted.

She recalled that Swaminathan was devoted to farmers' welfare (specifically small-holder farmers and fishermen) and the cause of agriculture. “He was always worried and sad about the fact that people who grow food for us actually do not live healthy lives."

Eminent agronomist and agricultural scientist Mankombu Sambasivan Swaminathan will be conferred the prestigious Bharat Ratna award for his unparalleled contributions to Indian agriculture and farmers' welfare, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on February 9. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swaminathan, who played an instrumental role in ushering in the Green Revolution, will be conferred the highest civilian award in the country posthumously, along with former prime ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!