Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today addressed a press conference on the COVID-19 situation in the national capital. He talked about the oxygen tankers being imported from Bangkok and increasing the ICU beds in the national capital. He said that the Oxygen crisis witnessed in Delhi last week has been controlled to an extent, situation has improved significantly.

"Delhi govt decided to import 18 tankers (Oxygen) from Bangkok, they'll start arriving from tomorrow. We've requested Centre to allow use of Air Force planes for this. Talks are on, I'm very hopeful that talks will be successful. This will resolve the issue of transport," said Delhi CM Kejriwal.

"We are importing 21 ready-to-use Oxygen plants from France. They can be brought to use immediately. These will be installed at different hospitals and this will help us in resolving Oxygen crisis in those hospitals," said Delhi CM.

The Delhi CM also thanked the Centre for all the possible help. He added that 'if we work together, we will win this Covid battle'.

"In the next one month, we will establish 44 Oxygen plants in Delhi. 8 of which will be made by the central government. We will set up 1200 ICU beds by May 10," the Delhi Chief Minister added. " I'd written to many industrialists of the country in last 4-5 days. I'd also written to CMs & sought help. We are receiving tremendous support, we have received offers from many people. Many of them are helping. I thank everyone who is helping Delhi Govt."

On Monday, Delhi reported 20,201 fresh Covid cases and 380 deaths, the highest single-day toll for the national capital since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The city now has 92,358 active cases, which is a slight improvement from yesterday.

Meanwhile, there has been a slight dip in the daily cases as compared to the number of new infections reported in the past few days.

With 3,23,144 people testing positive for coronavirus infection in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 1,76,36,307, while the national recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 1,97,894 with 2,771 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed. The active cases have increased to 28,82,204 comprising 16.34 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has further dropped to 82.54 per cent.

Amid, the unprecedented spike in Covid-19 cases, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday extended the lockdown by a week. The lockdown will end on 3 May.





