44 new oxygen plants to be set up in Delhi within a month: Arvind Kejriwal

"In the next one month, we will establish 44 Oxygen plants in Delhi. 8 of which will be made by the central government. We will set up 1200 ICU beds by May 10," the Delhi Chief Minister added. " I'd written to many industrialists of the country in last 4-5 days. I'd also written to CMs & sought help. We are receiving tremendous support, we have received offers from many people. Many of them are helping. I thank everyone who is helping Delhi Govt."