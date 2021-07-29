In a bid to invite global investors to West Bengal, state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday and discussed several infrastructure projects with him.

Banerjee told the Union minister that it would be good if West Bengal gets an electric vehicle manufacturing industry. The chief minister also said the state requires proper roads as it borders Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states.

"I requested that it will be good if we have a manufacturing industry in our state that will manufacture electric buses, electric autos, electric scooters," the Bengal Chief Minister said.

"Our state shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states. So, we need proper roads," she said.

Banerjee, who is in Delhi to initiate talks with opposition parties to stitch together a united front against the ruling BJP, brought up pending road and transport projects, including the deep-sea port at Tajpur, during her discussions with Gadkari, sources said.

The proposed seaport, nearly 200 km from Kolkata, is expected to draw an investment of ₹15,000 crore and generate 25,000 jobs in West Bengal.

"Nitin Gadkari asked me to send my chief secretary. His DG, PWD Minister, secretary, transport secretary and he will be there too. My chief secretary is coming to Delhi today for a meeting on Friday. As per the convenience of Gadkariji, I will send my chief secretary to meet him," she said.

"I requested Gadkariji that it will be good if we get a manufacturing industry in our state to make electric vehicles. Bengal shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states, so we need proper roads," Banerjee said after the meeting.

Sources said Banerjee will also meet ministers of key departments such as petroleum, aviation, railways and commerce soon to discuss various development projects in the state.

"Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee called on Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today. In the presence of officials they reviewed various road projects being undertaken in the state," Gadkari's office said in a tweet.

Sources said Banerjee also presented a report to the Union minister on the construction of rural roads in West Bengal under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

Banerjee also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal CM met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee on Wednesday in separate meetings discussed "the unity of Opposition" with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said it is essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Chief Minister told the media that she also spoke with RJD leader Lalu Prasad on Tuesday.

With agency inputs

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.