To avoid crowding at wine shops during the coronavirus lockdown , Chhattisgarh government has launched an online portal for home delivery of liquor. The service is only available to those who are in 'green zones', said the state government.

The portal was named after the state-run CSMCL (Chhattisgarh State Marketing Corporation Limited), which controls the sale of liquor in the state, an official said.

One can download CSMCL mobile application which is available at Google Play Store to order booze. Orders can also be placed via CSMCL website. A customer can place an online order for up to 5000 ml liquor at a time, with delivery charges of ₹120.

"The state government has given permission for online sale of liquor so that crowding at wine shops can be discouraged," the official said.

However, the home delivery facility will not be applicable in Raipur and Korba districts as they are not classified as green zones.

The Centre has mapped Indian districts as red, orange and green zones depending on COVID-19 cases in that area. While India is currently under the third phase of nationwide lockdown, the central government has eased several norms.

Liquor shops are allowed to open in red, orange and green zones but they have to follow certain guidelines. The order is applicable to stand-alone shops. Liquor and paan shops inside malls or shopping complexes are not allowed to operate. Alcohol shops in containment areas are also shut.

Strict social distancing norms must be followed at shops. People going to liquor stores/shops will have to maintain at least six feet distance from each other. More than five persons can not be present at a shop at any given point of time.

After being shut for more than a month, standalone liquor shops opened shutters in parts of the country on Monday. A large number of people queued up outside liquor outlets in Raipur and other districts, defying physical distancing norms.

Hence, the state government decided to deliver alcohol at doorstep of consumers. Chhattisgarh has so far reported 58 coronavirus cases. As many as 36 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has climbed to 46,433. India witnessed biggest spike in COVID-19 count as 3,900 people tested positive in last 24 hours. The death toll has increased to 1,568.

