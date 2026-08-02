‘If you believe PM Modi is developing India, then why…’: Raj Thackeray questions Vivek Oberoi, R Madhavan's Dubai move

MNS chief Raj Thackeray blasted actors and industrialists for choosing to live in Dubai despite being very vocal about India's development under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At an event organised by the student wing of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in Mumbai, Thackeray cited the example of two Bollywood actors — Vivek Oberoi and R Madhavan — who have publicly praised PM Modi in the past and asked why they moved abroad if everything was so good in the home country.

“Vivek Oberoi, who made a film on Modi and played Modi’s role in it, has also gone to live in Dubai,” Thackeray said, referring to the 2019 biopic based on Narendra Modi. “R Madhavan, who praised PM Modi – where does he live? He lives in Dubai,” the MNS chief added.

Thackeray then questioned: “So if you love India so much, if you love PM Modi, if you believe that PM Modi is developing India, then why are you living in a foreign land?”

“Why are they living in Dubai with their families?” he reiterated, while alleging that actors work in “government-sponsored” films like ‘Dhurandhar’ before returning to live abroad.

Madhavan has previously shared that his move to Dubai during the Covid-19 pandemic was to support his son’s professional swimming career. Oberoi claimed to have relocated for business expansion.

‘Ask members of your own party not to use demeaning language’: Thackeray to PM Modi At the event, Thackeray also said PM Modi should ask members of his own party, the BJP, not to use demeaning language against their opponents.

PM Modi on Friday said he and even his late mother were subjected to abusive language at Jantar Mantar in Delhi during the CJP-led protests over alleged NEET irregularities. He also said such "misguided children" should be forgiven and guided on the right path.

Referring to it, Thackeray said, “I agree with it (PM's statement). No one should use a language of such low level. But he should tell people of his own party.”

The MNS chief said the BJP trolls target even icons, right from Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi to the Thackerays. “Even they (BJP supporters) should be asked to stop (from using derogatory language). BJP troll teams started this. As you sow, so shall you reap,” he said, noting that even other people have mothers and they also should not be abused.

Thackeray also sought to know when those who ordered police action against students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led protest in Delhi, would apologise.

He said while NEET paper leak issue was just a trigger for the youth-led protest, the overwhelming response it received was due to the culmination of all grievances accumulated over the years.

“Not all the agitators were students, yet why did they protest?” he asked. This is the outburst of the youth and it will continue to take place as it concerns their future, he said.