Comedian Kunal Kamra sparked extensive debate this week after accusing quick commerce companies of ‘exploiting gig workers’. The remarks came in response to a post by Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa outlining the many items ordered on New Year's Eve — with Kamra insisting that the problem was not an isolated one.

“All of them are abusing the unfair advantage they have over the unemployed. If you guys can give us aggregate data of biryani, condoms and biggest orders while tracking them live…” Kamra noted.

The comedian also sought information about the total number of delivery agents working with each company and then number of hours they worked in 2024. He urged quick commerce companies to outline how many kilometers these gig workers travelled, the number of orders they delivered and the total of money they were paid for the entire year. Another detail sought by Kamra was about accidents or deaths in the line of duty and subsequent compensations.

Data given on the Zomato and Swiggy websites indicate a ‘earn per delivery model’ — where workers are paid a flat fee as well as incentives and other benefits. Payment is made every seven days and personnel can choose how many hours they work per day (4, 8 or 10 hours).

“It's hard to make ₹25000 full-time. ₹40000 is like god tier. I got wasted after delivering for 4 hours,” Twitter user Dinesh Nalam wrote in late August after turning Zepto delivery partner for a day.

Estimates given by Hyderbad-based Nalam and Bengaluru based Sneha (another Twitter user who conducted a similar exercise) indicate a per delivery pay ranging between ₹24 and ₹50.