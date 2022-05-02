This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home / News / India / If you catch COVID while traveling, here's what you should do
If you catch COVID while traveling, here's what you should do
1 min read.10:40 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from Agencies )
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hence, recommends that you have backup plans while you are travelling. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As Covid guidelines relaxed, people have now started traveling and with that many are wondering, what can if you catch the virus while traveling. Now, such a situation may force you to make unexpected changes in your plan depending upon which part of the world you are in.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As Covid guidelines relaxed, people have now started traveling and with that many are wondering, what can if you catch the virus while traveling. Now, such a situation may force you to make unexpected changes in your plan depending upon which part of the world you are in.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hence, recommends that you have backup plans while you are travelling. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive.
U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hence, recommends that you have backup plans while you are travelling. You might have to stay longer than planned if you test positive.
In some places, you won't be able to board flights until you test negative. In others, you might also be required to stay in a quarantine facility.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In some places, you won't be able to board flights until you test negative. In others, you might also be required to stay in a quarantine facility.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Since results from a PCR test can remain positive for weeks after an infection, those who have had COVID-19 might have to get documentation from a doctor or health authorities saying they've recovered. Some travel only requires an antigen test.
Since results from a PCR test can remain positive for weeks after an infection, those who have had COVID-19 might have to get documentation from a doctor or health authorities saying they've recovered. Some travel only requires an antigen test.
If you end up needing medical treatment, check with your embassy for suggested health care providers. Keep in mind that some countries still have overwhelmed health care systems due to the pandemic.
If you end up needing medical treatment, check with your embassy for suggested health care providers. Keep in mind that some countries still have overwhelmed health care systems due to the pandemic.
Plan time for recovery since some countries — including the U.S. — require a negative test for reentry. Exceptions to this policy may be granted on an “extremely limited" basis, such as in the event of an emergency medical evacuation or humanitarian crisis, says the CDC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Plan time for recovery since some countries — including the U.S. — require a negative test for reentry. Exceptions to this policy may be granted on an “extremely limited" basis, such as in the event of an emergency medical evacuation or humanitarian crisis, says the CDC.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It also helps to be financially prepared to pay unexpected bills. While it varies country to country, travelers are often responsible for costs associated with any isolation or medical treatments needed.
It also helps to be financially prepared to pay unexpected bills. While it varies country to country, travelers are often responsible for costs associated with any isolation or medical treatments needed.
Travel companies suggest getting insurance that will cover the cost of treatment, isolation or rescheduled travel plans. Some countries require that you have insurance before you’re allowed to enter.