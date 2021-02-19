If you don't know the answer, write anything in exams: Delhi's DoE to students

If you don't know the answer, write anything in exams: Delhi's DoE to students1 min read . Updated: 19 Feb 2021, 07:23 AM IST
Delhi's Director of Education Udit Rai stoked controversy on Thursday after a video surfaced on social media in which he is purportedly asking students at a government school to "fill answer sheets with anything" during exams but not leave them blank. UB
During his interaction with class 12 students, he said the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been asked to give marks to students as long as they write something in their answer sheets.
In the video, Rai is seen instructing class 12 students to "fill the answer sheets".
"If you don't know the answers, write anything. Copy the questions in the answer slots but don't leave the answer sheet blank. We have spoken to your teachers and they have said that they will mark you provided something is written in the answer sheets. We have also told the CBSE that if a child writes something, they should be marked," he said.
A senior Delhi government official told PYI that Rai's speech had been "taken out of context".
