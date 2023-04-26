Diljit Dosanjh has been rocking at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in Indio, California. The Coachella event also became historic as Diljit Dosanjh became the first Punjabi singer to perform at the popular music festival. During his second gig, he was trolled for disrespecting the Indian Flag which a woman was waving at the event.

Singer Diljit Dosanjh now shared a message and slammed the troll to stop spreading fake news about him.

Here's what happened:

A section of social media users misunderstood Diljit's statement in Punjabi that he made during his performance. "eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha (This girl is carrying my country's flag, this is for my country and everyone. Music belongs to all, don't use it to spread hate)," he said at the festival in Punjabi.

A few portals on Twitter also tweaked his statement and slammed the singer for disrespecting the national flag. "Diljit Dosanjh accused a girl of inciting hatred by waving Indian flag during a music performance in America. He said "Don't spread hate, music belongs to everyone, not one country @diljitdosanjh Do you have no respect for Indian tricolor?" PunFact posted on Twitter.

What Diljit Dosanjh replied:

Diljit was quick to hit back at the trolls. Clarifying on his statement, Diljit tweeted, “DON'T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar...Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that's why Music Sab Da Sanjha Hai. SAHI GAL NU PUTHI KIVE GHUMAUNA KOI TUADEY WARGEYA TON SIKHEY ENU V GOOGLE KAR LEYO. (I had said this is my country's flag, which she got it here. This means she got my performance in my country. If you don't understand Punjabi then please Google because Coachella is a big music festival which is attended by people across the world. That's why music is for everyone. How to twist the right words, one should learn from you guys)"

DON’T SPREAD FAKE NEWS & NEGATIVITY ❌



Mai Kiha Eh Mere Desh Da Jhanda Hai 🇮🇳 Eh Mere Desh Lai.. Means MERI Eh Performance Mere desh Lai

Je Punjabi Nhi Aundi Tan Google Kar leya Karo Yaar…



Kion ke Coachella Ek Big Musical Festival Aa Othey Har desh to log aunde ne.. that’s… — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 25, 2023

After his post, his fans also came out in support of Diljit. One user commented, “Chak De Phatte." Another user wrote, “Love you veere. Keep shining.' Another wrote, "Keep shining" Some other wrote, “Proud of You. Keep Rocking and Making India Proud. We all love you. Bash on Regardless. Jai Hind." Some other wrote, “You don't owe any explanation. You have made India Proud. Keep Shining G.O.A.T."

Politician Manjinder Singh Sirsa also came in support of Diljit Dosanjh and called out PunFact for spreading lies.

"It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video. @diljitdosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab. He said, 'eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha'. It's shameful that some handles are creating a negative agenda and spreading hatred," Sirsa tweeted.

It would be better if @pun_fact starts posting complete video.@diljitdosanjh dedicated this concert to India and Punjab.

He said “eh mere Punjabi bhain bhraawan layi, mere desh da jhanda laike khadi aa kudi, eh mere desh layi, negativity ton bacho, music saareyan da saanjha… https://t.co/afKl3xcGyS pic.twitter.com/p1mVnRw6BH — Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa) April 25, 2023

He became a household name with songs like 'Proper Patola', 'Do You Know' and 'Patiala Peg', ‘Lover’ among others. Apart from singing, Diljit has also acted in various Punjabi ad Hindi films. Diljit starred in Bollywood films such as 'Phillauri', 'Soorma', 'Welcome To New York', 'Arjun Patiala', 'Sooraj Pe Mangal Bhaari', and 'Good Newwz', among others. He is now all set to star alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu and Kriti Sanon in 'The Crew'.

(With inputs from ANI)