Karnataka chief minister B.S.Yediyurappa on Thursday said that it was up to the citizens to ensure safety measures and not push the government to enforce another lockdown due to the rise in covid- 19 cases.

"If you don't want another lockdown in Bengaluru, please maintian social distancing," Yediyurappa said.

The rise in cases across the state, especially its growth engine,Bengaluru, has forced the government to lockdown certain high-risk localities.

Bengaluru reported 113 cases on Thursday that takes its total number of active cases to 1207, the highest in the state.

Karnataka confirmed 442 new covid-19 cases for the 24 hours till 5 pm on Thursday and six more fatalities.

Only 104 persons who tested positive are from out of state while the remaining cases are locally transmitted, according to the daily bulletin of the state health department.

Districts like Kodagu and Mysuru suddenly witnessed a surge in cases after days without reporting even a single positive.

Despite opposition, the government also decided to conduct exams for nearly 8.5 lakh 10th graders.

Yediyurappa will hold a meeting with all legislators from Bengaluru on Friday to chart the next course if action in its growth centre.

The government is trying to increase the capacity of its hospital and bed strength as the state is projected to have around 25,000 cases by mid-August.

In a meeting with his cabinet and senior officials was decided to create a digital platform to provide real time information about availability of beds and details about beds allotted to patients, to avoid any kind of confusions.

