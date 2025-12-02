‘If you don’t want…' Jyotiraditya Scindia says Sanchar Saathi app is optional amid strong Opposition protests

Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia claimed on Tuesday in the Parliament premises that the Sanchar Saathi app will be an optional one.

"... If you don't want Sanchar Sathi, you can delete it. It is optional... It is our duty to introduce this app to everyone. Keeping it in their devices or not, is upto the user...," he said to reporters.

This comes amid Opposition MPs voicing their strong protest against the compulsory installation of this app on smartphones.

Tech giant Apple also plans to not comply with the mandate and will convey the same to New Delhi, Reuters reported citing sources.