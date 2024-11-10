Former CJI Chandrachud recalls his father’s advice, ‘If you feel your moral integrity is ever compromised..’

As reported by ANI, Chandrachud, while addressing his farewell function, said, "While addressing his farewell function, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says “He (my father) bought this small flat in Pune. I asked him, why on earth are you buying a flat in Pune? When are we going to go and stay there? He said, I know I'm never going to stay there. He said I'm not sure how long I will be with you. But do one thing, keep this flat until the last day of your tenure as a judge. I said, why is that? He said, if you feel that your moral integrity or your intellectual integrity is ever compromised, I want you to know that you have a roof over your head. Never allow yourself to be compromised either as a lawyer or as a judge because you have no place of your own…”