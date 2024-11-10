Former CJI Chandrachud recalls his father’s advice, ‘If you feel your moral integrity is ever compromised..’

In his farewell address, Chief Justice DY Chandrachud reflected on his father's wisdom about integrity and emphasised his commitment to the judiciary's interests. 

Livemint
Published10 Nov 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud during interview in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud during interview in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Photo by Vipin Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

In his farewell address at an event hosted by the Supreme Court Bar Association, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud recalled a conversation with his father, the former Chief Justice YV Chandrachud, regarding a flat in Pune.

As reported by ANI, Chandrachud, while addressing his farewell function, said, "While addressing his farewell function, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud says “He (my father) bought this small flat in Pune. I asked him, why on earth are you buying a flat in Pune? When are we going to go and stay there? He said, I know I'm never going to stay there. He said I'm not sure how long I will be with you. But do one thing, keep this flat until the last day of your tenure as a judge. I said, why is that? He said, if you feel that your moral integrity or your intellectual integrity is ever compromised, I want you to know that you have a roof over your head. Never allow yourself to be compromised either as a lawyer or as a judge because you have no place of your own…”

Also Read: DY Chandrachud’s tenure: Great ambitions, but did he do enough?

He also mentioned that whenever he sat through the Collegium making tough decisions, they never had a difference of opinion. "We never lost sight of the fact that we are not here with personal agendas. We are here to subserve the interest of the institution," CJI Chandrachud said.

He also thanked everyone for such a great honor and shared a story about his mother's advice. "My mother told me when I was growing up that I have named you Dhananjay. But the 'dhan' in your 'Dhananjay' is not material wealth. I want you to acquire knowledge..." CJI DY Chandrachud said.

Also Read: ‘Please forgive me for…’: DY Chandrachud’s farewell message as Chief Justice of India

CJI-designate Justice Sanjiv Khanna stated that Justice Chandrachud, during his tenure as Chief Justice of India, was driven by a mission to enhance the Supreme Court. He also highlighted that, as a tech enthusiast, Justice Chandrachud had modernized the court and worked towards creating a fairer world wherever he went.

(With inputs from ANI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:10 Nov 2024, 01:07 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaFormer CJI Chandrachud recalls his father’s advice, ‘If you feel your moral integrity is ever compromised..’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    147.55
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-2.22%)

    Tata Motors share price

    805.70
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -14.1 (-1.72%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Ashok Leyland share price

    222.00
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    6.2 (2.87%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Aarti Industries share price

    474.75
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -40.3 (-7.82%)

    Signatureglobal India share price

    1,274.45
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -107.95 (-7.81%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,200.50
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -90.45 (-7.01%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,282.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    -92 (-6.69%)
    More from Top Losers

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    733.05
    03:51 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    49.45 (7.23%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,098.90
    03:29 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    71.45 (6.95%)

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    996.05
    03:59 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    61.85 (6.62%)

    One 97 Communications share price

    848.15
    03:58 PM | 8 NOV 2024
    52.35 (6.58%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,375.000.00
      Chennai
      79,381.000.00
      Delhi
      79,533.000.00
      Kolkata
      79,385.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.