In a strong remark, Delhi Rouse court asked AAP leader Sanjay Singh to not give any political speech during proceedings

While hearing the money laundering case against AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Friday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court gave a stern warning to the MP against giving a “political speech" inside courtroom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the hearing, Sanjay Singh had mentioned business tycoon Gautam Adani's name in the courtroom. As Gautam Adani's name emerged in the discussion, the court was quick to warn the AAP leader to not raise “unrelated matter". The judge also said that if speeches were made, it would hear the case through video conferencing.

The Rajya Sabha MP was produced before the court by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor scam. At the end of the hearing, the Delhi court had sent Sanjay Singh to judicial custody till October 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the hearing, Singh had told the court that the ED didn't act on his complaint against Adani.

"No unrelated matter. If you want to give a speech on Adani and Modi, I'll ask for production through video conferencing from now onwards," the judge said, reported ANI.

The case was heard by Special Judge MK Nagpal on Friday. During the hearing, Sanjay Singh's lawyer also sought permission to take books authored by freedom fighters and social reformers with him. The court allowed the politician to carry books and medicines as per jail rules. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During the interrogation, ED had asked “non-serious and unrelated questions" from him, claimed Sanjay Singh, according to ANI.

Before the court hearing, Sanjay Singh targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his relations with industrialist Gautam Adani. He also questioned the time when there will be a probe into Adani's scam. “Modi ji is not India's but Adani's prime minister," he said.

According to the Enforcement Directorate, Sanjay Singh played a key role in the implementation of then-existed Delhi excise policy. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The liquor policy introduce by the AAP government in Delhi became a trouble for the Delhi CM after LG Anil Saxena ordered a CBI probe into allegations of corruption.

The investigation agency has alleged that some elements of the government favoured liquor traders while granting licenses at the expense of the public exchequer for personal benefits.

