comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Sep 15 2023 15:57:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 132.05 0.3%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 634.15 1.57%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 194.2 -0.46%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 441.1 1.07%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,661.9 1.24%
Business News/ News / India/  ‘If you go to war with us, your children…,’ Union ministers strong warning to India's enemies
Back

‘If you go to war with us, your children…,’ Union ministers strong warning to India's enemies

 1 min read 17 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh

Union minister warns enemies of India that going to war with India can have catastrophic consequences for their families. Indian military is now a modernized and lethal force.

Anantnag: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command of Army Lt General Upendra Dwivedi reviews the operational situation near the site of a gunfight that has been going on for four days, at Kokernag forest area, in Anantnag district, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (PTI)Premium
Anantnag: General Officer Commanding-in-Chief Northern Command of Army Lt General Upendra Dwivedi reviews the operational situation near the site of a gunfight that has been going on for four days, at Kokernag forest area, in Anantnag district, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023. (PTI)

Amid growing tension between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir border, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a strong message to India's enemies suggesting that going in war with us can turn catastrophic for one's family. Noting that Indian Military is now a modernized high tech and lethal machine, he said, ‘if anyone goes to war with India, their children will be raised by someone else.’

Taking to Twitter, Chandrasekhar wrote, “India has enemies - These enemies want to stop Indias rise. But they should know this. Indian Military is now a modernized high tech and lethal machine - make no mistake about it. You will be wise to avoid it."

“This is NewIndia - India will not be intimidated , India will not back down. India has seen war and does not want war but if you go to war with India, someone else will raise your children," he went on to add.

 

The minister was responding to a tweet on Army's use of hi-tech equipment for surveillance and delivery of firepower in the operations.

Four security personnel including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and rifleman Ravi Kumar Rana were martyred in the Anantnag operations that began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in Baramulla.

The Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police resumed operations Saturday against terrorists "holed up" in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district. The operation is going on for the fourth consecutive day. As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

Drones and helicopters were deployed to track the terrorists holed up in the forest at Gadole in the Kokernag area.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 17 Sep 2023, 10:03 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App