Union minister warns enemies of India that going to war with India can have catastrophic consequences for their families. Indian military is now a modernized and lethal force.

Amid growing tension between India and Pakistan in the Kashmir border, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar in a strong message to India's enemies suggesting that going in war with us can turn catastrophic for one's family. Noting that Indian Military is now a modernized high tech and lethal machine, he said, ‘if anyone goes to war with India, their children will be raised by someone else.’ {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to Twitter, Chandrasekhar wrote, “India has enemies - These enemies want to stop Indias rise. But they should know this. Indian Military is now a modernized high tech and lethal machine - make no mistake about it. You will be wise to avoid it."

“This is NewIndia - India will not be intimidated , India will not back down. India has seen war and does not want war but if you go to war with India, someone else will raise your children," he went on to add. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The minister was responding to a tweet on Army's use of hi-tech equipment for surveillance and delivery of firepower in the operations.

Four security personnel including Colonel Manpreet Singh, Commanding Officer, 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, Deputy Superintendent of Jammu and Kashmir Police Humayun Bhat and rifleman Ravi Kumar Rana were martyred in the Anantnag operations that began on Tuesday. Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed in Baramulla. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Indian Army along with Jammu and Kashmir Police resumed operations Saturday against terrorists "holed up" in the forest area of the Gadole in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district. The operation is going on for the fourth consecutive day. As per officials, 2-3 terrorists are believed to be engaging security forces in the hilly terrain of Anantnag district.

Drones and helicopters were deployed to track the terrorists holed up in the forest at Gadole in the Kokernag area.