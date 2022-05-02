If you had invested in gold on Akshaya Tritiya over last 10 years…

Amidst higher prices from the start of 2022, market participants especially on the domestic front have been refraining from buying physical metal. There are certain developments on demand- supply scenario, like the India- UAE CEPA deal which will be effective from May 1st, there is still some clarity lacking on its overall impact although, in one year around 200 tonnes of gold can be imported from UAE at TRQ i.e. Tariff reduction quota, 1% lower import duty than India charges from the rest of the world. And in return, export duty of 5% on jewelry to UAE will be waived off completely, this could create quite a spur as far as the physical market is concerned. Also on other hand, Agriculture also plays a significant role in gold demand, and Skymet has forecasted a normal monsoon for this year which could also provide some base for demand.

