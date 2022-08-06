‘If you have funds on WazirX, you should transfer it to Binance’: Binance CEO2 min read . Updated: 06 Aug 2022, 04:31 PM IST
- Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Saturday said that those who have funds on WazirX should transfer their funds to Binance
Listen to this article
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao on Saturday said that those who have funds on WazirX should transfer their funds to Binance. “If you have funds on WazirX, you should transfer it to Binance. Simple as that. We could disable WazirX wallets on a tech level, but we can't/won't do that. And as much debates as we are enduring, we can't/won't hurt users," Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao shared on Twitter.