‘If you have funds on WazirX, you should transfer it to Binance’: Binance CEO

Additionally, the ED has said its action was related to the investigation into the crypto exchange's suspected role in assisting instant loan app companies in laundering the proceeds of crime by converting them into cryptocurrencies on its platform and the searches were conducted on one of the directors of Zanmai Lab, which owns WazirX, the report said. The ED said that it was conducting money-laundering investigations against several shadow banks and their fintech companies for violation of central bank norms and indulging in predatory lending practices, as per the report.