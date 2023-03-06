If you stay with BJP, you'll be Raja Harishchandra: Tejashwi Yadav amid CBI visiting Rabri Devi's house2 min read . Updated: 06 Mar 2023, 02:41 PM IST
- The day our Mahagathbandhan Govt formed, I said that this series will continue, Tejashwi Yadav
Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hinted that the BJP is using its power to falsely frame the opposition and further slammed that ‘If you stay with BJP, you'll be Raja Harishchandra.’ The comment comes amid a CBI team visited Chief Minister Rabri Devi house in connection to the land for job scam case.
