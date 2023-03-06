Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav on Monday hinted that the BJP is using its power to falsely frame the opposition and further slammed that ‘If you stay with BJP, you'll be Raja Harishchandra.’ The comment comes amid a CBI team visited Chief Minister Rabri Devi house in connection to the land for job scam case.

Tejashwi Yadav said, as quoted by news agency ANI, “In Maharashtra when Sharad Pawar's nephew (Ajit Pawar) went to BJP, all cases were withdrawn. When TMC's Mukul Roy when to BJP, all cases were withdrawn. If you show the mirror to BJP, this (raid) will happen."

Speaking on the CBI team visiting Rabri Devi residence, “The day Trust Vote was ongoing and our Mahagathbandhan Govt formed, I said that this series will continue. There is a hearing on 15th March which is a normal procedure for bail".

A CBI team on Monday examined former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi at her residence in Patna in connection with its "further probe" in the land for jobs scam case, officials said.

There is no search or raid taking place, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had already filed its charge sheet in the case and the special court has summoned the accused, including former Railways Minister Lalu Prasad and his family members and others on March 15, they said.

The agency has kept the further probe open into the alleged scam case and quizzing Rabri Devi was in connection with "further investigation" in the case, they said.

The team might also seek some additional documents in the case from the family of Lalu Prasad, they said.

It was alleged in the FIR that some persons, although residents of Patna in Bihar, were appointed as substitutes in Group-D posts during the period 2004-2009 in different zones of the railways located in Mumbai, Jabalpur, Kolkata, Jaipur and Hajipur and in lieu thereof, the individuals themselves or their family members transferred their land in the name of family members of Prasad and a company, AK Infosystems Private Limited, which was subsequently taken over by family members of Prasad.

It was further alleged that about 1,05,292 sq. ft. land situated in Patna was acquired by the family members of Prasad from those persons through five sale deeds and two gift deeds and in most of the sale deeds, payment to the sellers was mentioned to be paid in cash. The value of the land as per existing circle rate was about ₹4.39 crore.

(With inputs from agencies)