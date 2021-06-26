Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today hit back at the government, saying a system should be created to ensure no one suffers from oxygen shortage in the third wave of Covid-19.

Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal wrote, "If your fight over oxygen is over, can we get back to work? Let's make such a system together that there is no shortage of oxygen in the third wave. In the second wave, people suffered a severe shortage of oxygen. Now, this should not happen in the third wave. If we fight amongst ourselves then Corona will win. If we fight together, the country will win."

ऑक्सिजन पर आपका झगड़ा खतम हो गया हो तो थोड़ा काम कर लें?



आइए मिलकर ऐसी व्यवस्था बनाते हैं कि तीसरी वेव में किसी को ऑक्सिजन की कमी ना हो। दूसरी लहर में लोगों को ऑक्सिजन की भीषण कमी हुई।अब तीसरी लहर में ऐसा ना हो।



आपस में लड़ेंगे तो करोना जीत जाएगा। मिलकर लड़ेंगे तो देश जीतेगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 26, 2021

This comes a day after the Supreme Court panel's report that the AAP-led Delhi government overstated its demand for medical oxygen during Covid's second wave by four times.

The apex court's oxygen audit team in its report informed, "The Delhi government exaggerated the oxygen requirement for the city by more than four times during the April 25-May 10 period, at the peak of the second COVID wave," and added that the supply of excess oxygen to Delhi could have triggered a crisis in its supply to 12 states with the high caseload.

"There was a gross discrepancy (about four times) in the actual oxygen consumption claimed by the Delhi government (1,140MT) as it was about four times higher than the calculated consumption as per the formula based on bed capacity (289 MT)," the report further said.

The capital was hit severely by a brutal second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily, with a shortage in oxygen supply at various city hospitals adding to the woes.

The average consumption of oxygen in the national capital was between 284 to 372 MT, the report said, adding, "the excess supply of oxygen affected other states in need of oxygen".

The five-member panel, led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, included Delhi Government Principal Home Secretary Bhupinder Bhalla, Max Healthcare Director Dr Sandeep Buddhiraja and Union Jal Shakti Ministry Joint Secretary Subodh Yadav.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.