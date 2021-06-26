Taking to Twitter, CM Kejriwal wrote, "If your fight over oxygen is over, can we get back to work? Let's make such a system together that there is no shortage of oxygen in the third wave. In the second wave, people suffered a severe shortage of oxygen. Now, this should not happen in the third wave. If we fight amongst ourselves then Corona will win. If we fight together, the country will win."

