‘If your mind is Italian you won't…’: Amit Shah takes a dig at Gandhi family

Three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws were passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote on Wednesday. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the three redrafted bills, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, last week in Parliament.

These bills will take the place of the Indian Penal Code-1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act-1898, and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872. While speaking on the three bills passed today, the Union home minister took a jibe at the Gandhis.

“This bill punishes mob lynching with the death penalty. Congress leader P Chidambaram kept asking me what about mob lynching. He does not understand the BJP and our mentality. Why did you not penalise mob lynching during your rule? If one's mind is Indian, you will understand the laws. If it is Italian, you won't," Amit Shah said on Wednesday.

The Gandhi family is often targeted by the ruling party for the Italian roots of Sonia Gandhi, former Congress president and widow of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Replying to a debate on the three criminal bills, Amit Shah said these bills will bring a human-centric approach and a focus on imparting justice instead of imposing penalties.

He also highlighted that the three bills were drafted after comprehensive consultations. Shah also stressed the fact that he had gone through every comma and full stop of the draft legislation before bringing them before the House for approval.

"The three new bills seek to establish a justice system based on Indian thinking... Three proposed criminal laws will free people from the colonial mindset and its symbols," Shah said.

He also reminded that the colonial-era laws were more focused on acts of "looting the treasury", "uprooting rail tracks" and "insult to the Crown" over crimes against women and children, human rights, border security, and the army.

"For the first time, the criminal justice system will have the human touch. Till we repeal these old laws, we are still following laws made by the UK government. We still use English words like Her Majesty, British Kingdom, the crown, barrister, ruler after 75 years of independence," Shah added.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!