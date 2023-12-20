‘If your mind is Italian you won't…’: Amit Shah takes a dig at Gandhi family
Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced three bills in the Lok Sabha to replace colonial-era criminal laws. The bills aim to establish a justice system based on Indian thinking and bring a human-centric approach to imparting justice.
Three bills to replace the colonial-era criminal laws were passed in the Lok Sabha by voice vote on Wednesday. The Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the three redrafted bills, the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, last week in Parliament.