IFFCO bags patent for nano urea, nano DAP for 20 years

Fertiliser cooperative major IFFCO Ltd. said it has received the patent on its revolutionary Nanotechnology-based fertilisers nano urea, and nano DAP for 20 years from the Patent Office of the Government of India.
Urea and Di-Ammonium Phosphate (DAP) are largely consumed fertilisers in the country. IFFCO has received the patent for their nano variants from the Indian government for a period of 20 years, it said in a statement.
"This intellectual property of IFFCO Nano Urea and Nano DAP will strengthen Indian economy by reducing input cost to agriculture...," Iffco Managing Director US Awasthi said.
Iffco's nano urea and nano DAP next-generation fertilisers are benefiting farmers and the environment. These products will be instrumental in reducing soil, air, and water pollution, the fertiliser cooperative major said in a statement.
According to IFFCO's MD, the products require fewer quantities to produce quantities of quality crops, while at the same time keeping soil healthy. "This is an effort to save soil from excessive use of chemicals, a long-standing vision and commitment of IFFCO, Awasthi noted.
