Iffco joins hands with IIT-Delhi for research on agri-tech projects

NEW DELHI : Fertilizer co-operative Indian Farmers Fertilizer Co-operative Ltd (Iffco) has tied up with Indian Institute of technology Delhi (IIT-Delhi) to do joint research on agricultural technological projects, and promote precision farming.

Iffco’s research and development unit, Nano Biotechnology Research Centre (NBRC), has signed an agreement with IIT-Delhi that will promote research consultancy, knowledge transfer, and collaborative projects.

“The collaboration emphasizes on focused joint research through sharing laboratories of IIT Delhi and IFFCO and providing research consultancy," according to IIT-Delhi.

The move will broaden the scope for research and technological development in the field of agriculture and facilitate advanced research in nanotechnology for futuristic applications.

“Iffco scientists and engineers will work with academic research faculty and scholars of IIT-Delhi in addressing challenging agricultural and environmental related problems to find an innovative solution," it added.

“At Iffco, we always look forward to adopt new technologies so that we can add value to the farmer at ground level. We also believe in creating sustainable innovative solutions to reduce the input cost of agriculture and farming, and hence increase the income of farmers and that is the reason we were able to create the world’s first nano urea liquid at Iffco. We are also committed to sustainable agriculture and look for opportunities to create new solutions for sustainable farming to reduce environmental pollution," said U.S. Awasthi, managing director at IFFCO.

IIT-Delhi director V. Ramgopal Rao believes the initiative shall boost research and innovation to achieve modern agriculture system, which will be beneficial for farmers of the country.

Anurag S. Rathore, dean, corporate relations, IIT-Delhi, said his institution is looking forward to some engaging work in areas such as nanotechnology and material science, chemical engineering, agriculture technologies, environmental science and technology, rural development, data science, nano-bio interface and many more in due course of time.

