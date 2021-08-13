Iffco joins hands with IIT-Delhi for research on agri-tech projects

“At Iffco, we always look forward to adopt new technologies so that we can add value to the farmer at ground level. We also believe in creating sustainable innovative solutions to reduce the input cost of agriculture and farming, and hence increase the income of farmers and that is the reason we were able to create the world’s first nano urea liquid at Iffco. We are also committed to sustainable agriculture and look for opportunities to create new solutions for sustainable farming to reduce environmental pollution," said U.S. Awasthi, managing director at IFFCO.