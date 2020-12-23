IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj

Two people died while 15 employees of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant at Phoolpur fell ill following gas leakage, said Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami.

The employees who fell ill have been admitted to the hospital.

A plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control, Prayagraj DM informed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously.

He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

