IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj

IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 09:59 AM IST
The plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control. The employees who fell ill have been admitted to the hospital.
Two people died while 15 employees of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant at Phoolpur fell ill following gas leakage, said Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami.
The employees who fell ill have been admitted to the hospital.
Coronavirus: India sees 23,950 fresh cases, active covid tally declines further2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Trump asks Congress to revise Covid Relief Bill, increase direct payments3 min read . 09:43 AM IST
DDC election: Former BJP minister Choudhary loses in Jammu by 11 votes1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
Can team Biden prevent a recession?3 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India
A plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control, Prayagraj DM informed.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously.
He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.