OPEN APP
Home >News >India >IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj
IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj
IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj

IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj

1 min read . Updated: 23 Dec 2020, 09:59 AM IST ANI

The plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control. The employees who fell ill have been admitted to the hospital.

Two people died while 15 employees of the Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO) plant at Phoolpur fell ill following gas leakage, said Prayagraj DM Bhanu Chandra Goswami.

The employees who fell ill have been admitted to the hospital.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which according to the officials will be used as a COVID-19 vaccine handling and distribution center.

Coronavirus: India sees 23,950 fresh cases, active covid tally declines further

2 min read . 09:57 AM IST
A file photo of US President Donald Trump.

Trump asks Congress to revise Covid Relief Bill, increase direct payments

3 min read . 09:43 AM IST
Voters stand in long queues at polling station for last (8th) phase of first-ever DDC elections, in Reasi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

DDC election: Former BJP minister Choudhary loses in Jammu by 11 votes

1 min read . 09:39 AM IST
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the recent massive cyber attack against the U.S. and also other Biden administration goals in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Can team Biden prevent a recession?

3 min read . 09:22 AM IST

Also Read | How hunger came back to haunt India

A plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control, Prayagraj DM informed.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has instructed officials to carry out relief work expeditiously.

He has further ordered to investigate the cause of the incident.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout