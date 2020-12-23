IFFCO plant gas leak: 2 dead, 15 ill in UP's Prayagraj

1 min read . 09:59 AM IST

ANI

The plant unit has been closed and the gas leakage has stopped now. The situation is under control. The employees who fell ill have been admitted to the hospital.