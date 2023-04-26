IFFCO’s liquid nano DAP to replace conventional DAP, reduce India’s fertilisers import burden: Amit Shah2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 06:59 PM IST
- IFFCO’s one bottle of nano (liquid) DAP fertiliser, the world’s first and will replace a 50 kg bag of traditional DAP, will be available for commercial sale at ₹600 per 500 mililetre bottle, less than half of the current price of conventional DAP
Nano (liquid) DAP would start replacing conventional Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, said Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday while launching IFFCO’s nano (liquid) DAP.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×