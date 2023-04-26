Nano (liquid) DAP would start replacing conventional Di-ammonium Phosphate (DAP) fertiliser, said Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Wednesday while launching IFFCO’s nano (liquid) DAP.

IFFCO’s one bottle of nano (liquid) DAP fertiliser, the world’s first and will replace a 50 kg bag of traditional DAP, will be available for commercial sale at ₹600 per 500 mililetre (ml) bottle, less than half of the current price of conventional DAP.

Nano DAP contains 8% of Nitrogen and 16% of Phosphorus, which can replace a 50 kg bag of traditional DAP is currently priced at ₹1,350 for farmers. This would not only cut India’s fertilisers import dependence, but also boost wheat, sugar and potato farmers’ income significantly, the minister said.

“Nano variants such as nano-urea and nano-DAP have immense potential to strengthen Indian economy by reducing the fertiliser input cost in agriculture," said Amit Shah.

The first manufacturing unit of nano DAP will be set up in Kalol of Gujarat, IFFCO informed during the launch event.

Farmers in states such as Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh use 6-8 bags of conventional DAP per acre to produce potato, while Karnataka and Bihar excessively use DAP fertiliser for the production of maize, sugarcane and vegetables.

To cut 9 million tonne (mt) of conventional DAP, IFFCO aims to produce 180 million bottles of nano DAP by 2025-26.

DAP is the second most consumed fertiliser in the country after urea and out of the estimated annual consumption of around 10-12.5 million tonnes; local production is around 4-5 mt, while the rest is imported.

Nano DAP will also contribute to bringing down the annual subsidy on non-urea fertilisers, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

Nano DAP is the second product from the nano stable after nano urea that is being promoted in a big way by the government to cut down subsidies and promote efficient use of plant chemicals.