IFFM 2023: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher starrer sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ receives standing ovation2 min read 13 Aug 2023, 02:30 PM IST
Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer sports drama film ‘Ghoomer’ received a standing ovation at the opening night of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) 2023.
The 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) was inaugrated on Friday by Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, and Vijay Varma. The festival celebrates rich heritage of Indian cinema.
