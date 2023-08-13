Actors Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher starrer sports drama film ‘Ghoomer’ received a standing ovation at the opening night of the IFFM 2023. While speaking at the opening night, Abhishek said, “I’m grateful for this platform for the world premiere of our film. Ghoomer is a labour of love. This has been Balki’s dream for a long time. I don’t think there’s any better way of giving back to a game you love so passionately, by making a film dedicated to it".

