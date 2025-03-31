IFS Nidhi Tewari takes on role of private secretary to PM Modi. Who is she?

The government announced on Saturday the appointment of Nidhi Tewari, a 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tewari has been serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since November 2022. Prior to this, she served as Under Secretary in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, as per a memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on March 29, with immediate effect.