IFS Nidhi Tewari takes on role of private secretary to PM Modi. Who is she?

Nidhi Tewari, a 2014-batch IFS officer, has been appointed as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Previously, she served as Deputy Secretary in the PMO and Under Secretary at the MEA. The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

Livemint
Updated31 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Advertisement
PM Narendra Modi . (PMO via PTI Photo)(PMO)

The government announced on Saturday the appointment of Nidhi Tewari, a 2014-batch Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer, as Private Secretary to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tewari has been serving as Deputy Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) since November 2022. Prior to this, she served as Under Secretary in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, as per a memorandum issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) on March 29, with immediate effect.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story)

Key Takeaways
  • Nidhi Tewari is a 2014-batch IFS officer.
  • She has been serving in the PMO since November 2022.
  • Her previous role was in the Disarmament and International Security Affairs Division at the MEA.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsNewsIndiaIFS Nidhi Tewari takes on role of private secretary to PM Modi. Who is she?
First Published:31 Mar 2025, 11:20 AM IST
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanGet App