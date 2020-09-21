IFSCA expert panel recommends LRS for IFSC

Mumbai: On Monday, a committee set up by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA), the regulator for IFSC, submitted its first interim report for development of international retail segment

As per the press statement issued by the department of economic affairs (DEA) the report covers a number of suggestions for swift and efficient development of international retail businesses but focuses mainly on the banking vertical.

The other key financial services including insurance, asset management and capital markets will be covered in subsequent reports.

The main recommendations of the report include – extending the liberalized remittance scheme (LRS) for derivatives trading and margin payments for domestic investors, providing a range of financial services products to the Indian diaspora specifically from Asia and Africa.

Currently, norms under the so-called LRS allow a resident to invest up to $250,000 a year only in stocks and properties abroad. They prohibit Indian residents from investing in derivatives like futures and options and making payments towards margins or margin calls to overseas exchanges.

The recommendation of the panel is to extend the remittance scheme to derivatives in order to boost liquidity, said a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

At IFSC, banks are not allowed to open savings accounts, which according to the market and the committee is restricting participations of retail Non Resident Indians (NRIs). IFSC Banking Units (IBUs) can open foreign currency current accounts of entities operating in IFSC and of non-resident institutional investors.

The panel has asked the regulators to examine whether IFSC banks can open savings accounts.

“Banks in Gift city not allowed to raise liabilities from individuals, which is preventing banks from considering it a viable proposition. IBUs also have to maintain LCR (Liquidity Coverage Ratio) as applicable to Indian banks on a stand-alone basis which is not required for bank subsidiaries set up in other jurisdictions. This is an additional cost," said a senior banker on condition of anonymity.

“Our focus is to provide a best in class jurisdiction with progressive and light touch regulation to create an attractive location for international financial services. Our vision is to establish GIFT IFSC as a Dominant Gateway for global financial flows into and out of India, and simultaneously emerge as a major global financial hub," said Injeti Srinivas, chairman, IFSCA in the press statement.

The ministry, regulators and stakeholders are working to scale up the IFSC and bring it par with global jurisdictions such Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai amidst the changing geopolitical scenario.

Recently the market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (sebi) had allowed portfolio management services (PMS), real estate investment trusts, infrastructure investment trusts to be launched at GIFT IFSC.

