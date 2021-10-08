IFSCA launches Global FinTech Hackathon Series

In this context, a series of hackathons cutting across these sectors have been planned under the banner of I-Sprint’21. "This hackathon is first under the I-Sprint series focussing on the Banking Sector and is one of its kind being backed by a Regulator. It shall be conducted virtually and is open to eligible FinTechs from across the Globe," the finance ministry said.

