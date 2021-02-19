IFSCA puts out regulations to set up aircraft leasing operations at Gift City

New Delhi/Mumbai: Corporations looking to set up aircraft leasing arm at the International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat’s Gift City, will require to maintain a minimum of $200,000 or its equivalent in foreign currency, and should be ready to pump in more capital based on the scale of the business, said a circular by the regulator the International Financial Services Centres Authority on Friday.

A lessor at the IFSC shall be permitted to operate lease for an aircraft lease arrangement, which includes sale and lease back, purchase, novation, transfer, assignment, and other similar transactions related to aircraft leasing, the circular said.

Any other related activity will be allowed with the prior approval of the IFSCA, it added.

The Narendra Modi-led union government had earlier in February rolled out tax incentives for companies that are willing to set up shop at IFSC, Gift City.

Indian airlines regularly lease planes from lessors in Ireland, Dubai and China, among others.

In a bid to attract foreign aircraft lessors to set shop in India, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget speech, said that aircraft leasing companies that set up shop at GIFT City will be eligible for tax exemptions and other benefits.

Mint had on 14 February reported that several state-owned banks, including the country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI), are in talks with the government to set up aircraft leasing arms at the IFSC.

A leasing company that wants to set shop at Gift City will have to set up the business as a company or a Limited Liability Partnership or a Trust at the IFSC, the circular said.

Aircraft leasing companies operating at the IFSC can conduct their business in Indian Rupee or any freely convertible foreign currency only. These companies will also have to furnish annual financial statements, confirmation of regulatory compliances, and proof of minimum capital requirement to the regulator before starting their operations.

"The regulatory framework issued by the IFSC Authority coupled with the Budget announcements on the tax front pertaining to the aircraft leasing sector will definitely give wings to create a sustainable eco-system for operations of aircraft leasing and financing sector in Gift City. This probably is India’s first firm step to become an eventual alternative to other offshore jurisdictions," said Tushar Sachade, Partner, PwC India

