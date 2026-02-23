Ramadan: Check Sehri, Iftar timings for tomorrow, Feb 24, for Delhi, Bengaluru, Guwahati, Hyderabad and other cities

Muslims around the world are celebrating Ramadan (Ramazan/Ramzaan/Ramzan) — a sacred month dedicated to fasting, prayer and spiritual reflection. The start of the holy month of Ramadan was marked by the sighting of the crescent moon on Wednesday, in India. This deeply cherished tradition dates back centuries and is an event that holds profound religious significance.

What does Ramadan signify beyond fasting? Ramadan is not only about abstaining from food and drink from dawn to dusk; it is also a period of self-discipline, generosity and spiritual reflection. The holy month strengthens bonds within families and communities, as people gather for Sehri (the pre-dawn meal) and Iftar (the meal to break the fast at sunset). These shared moments promote unity, gratitude and a deeper sense of purpose.

Alongside devotion and discipline, the Ramadan timetable plays a vital role in guiding daily observance. For millions of worshippers, it serves as more than a practical schedule—it acts as a framework for maintaining spiritual consistency throughout the month.

The timetable ensures that Sehri and Iftar are observed at the correct times and that prayers—including the special Taraweeh prayers—are performed punctually. By following this structured routine, Muslims across different regions and cultures remain connected in a shared rhythm of worship, even while observing the fast in their respective time zones.

Sehri and Iftar timings of Ramadan 2026 The Sehri and Iftar timings change by a few minutes each day in accordance with the sunrise and sunset timings. It is different for different cities.

Sehri is the pre-fast meal before sunrise, beginning Thursday. Each day of fasting finishes with iftar, after sunset.

What are the Sehri and Iftar timings for February 24?

City Sehri time Iftar time New Delhi 5:33 AM 6:18 PM Lucknow 05:18 AM 6:05 PM Hyderabad 05:25 AM 6:22 PM Bengaluru 05:27 AM 6:28 PM Pune 05:43 AM 6:40 PM Chennai 05:17 AM 06:17 PM Guwahati 04:34 AM 5:22 PM

Will there be two Ramadan in 2030? For most of the nations in the Northern Hemisphere, the fasting duration is shorter this year and will continue to decrease until 2031, when Ramadan will encompass the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year, Al Jazeera reported.

For fasting Muslims living south of the equator, the number of fasting hours will be longer than last year, the report said.