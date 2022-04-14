IGL hikes domestic PNG price by 4.25 per SCM. Check latest rate in Delhi-NCR

IGL hikes domestic PNG price by ₹4.25 per SCM. Check latest rate in Delhi-NCR1 min read . 14 Apr 2022
The applicable price for PNG in Delhi will be ₹45.86 per SCM while in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida it will cost ₹45.96 per SCM
NEW DELHI : The natural gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) hiked the domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) price for the second time in April from Wednesday midnight by ₹4.25 per standard cubic metre (SCM).
According to a late-night notification of the IGL, the new prices will be effective from April 14, 2022 onwards. The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to partially cover the hike in input gas cost.
The applicable price for PNG in Delhi will be ₹45.86 per SCM while in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, the PNG price will be ₹45.96 per SCM. The piped natural gas will cost ₹44.06 per SCM in Gurugram.
“The domestic PNG price has been increased by ₹4.25 per SCM wef 14.04.22 to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. The applicable price in Delhi would be ₹45.86/SCM (incl.VAT), " the company said.
At present, the PNG is priced at ₹41.21 per SCM in NCT of Delhi. In Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad it is ₹41.71 per SCM.
Earlier on 1 April, the company increased domestic PNG price by 16.5%. The company had said in a statement that, “ ₹5.85/SCM increased w.e.f. 01.04.22 to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. On March 24 also the PNG price was increased by ₹1/SCM.
Here is the domestic PNG retail price in Delhi NCR (w.e.f 14 April 2022)
NCT of Delhi: ₹45.46 per SCM
Ghaziabad, Noida &Greater Noida: ₹45.96 per SCM
Karnal and Rewari: ₹44.67 per SCM
Gurugram: ₹44.06 per SCM
Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Shamli: ₹49.47 per SCM
