OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  IGL hikes gas prices in Delhi-NCR from today. Check latest rates

After a hike in LPG cylinder prices, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also increased its rates on Thursday, March 24. As per the latest notification from the IGL, the domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has been increased by 1 standard cubic meter (SCM) to 36.61 per unit in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24.

Here's a list of domestic PNG retail prices:

  • NCT of Delhi – Rs.36.61/- per SCM
  • Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs.35.86/- per SCM
  • Karnal & Rewari – Rs.35.42/- per SCM
  • Gurugram – Rs.34.81/- per SCM
  • Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.39.37 /- per SCM
  • Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.42.023/- per SCM
  • Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.38.50 /-per SCM

On March 22, LPG prices were hiked by over 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities. With the latest price increase, the LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost 949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay 976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to 965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost 987.50.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout