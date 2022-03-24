Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
IGL hikes gas prices in Delhi-NCR from today. Check latest rates

IGL has hiked the price of domestic piped natural gas (PNG) in Delhi by 1 per SCM
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Livemint

IGL latest gas price: The new price will come into effect from today, March 24

After a hike in LPG cylinder prices, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also increased its rates on Thursday, March 24. As per the latest notification from the IGL, the domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has been increased by 1 standard cubic meter (SCM) to 36.61 per unit in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24.

Here's a list of domestic PNG retail prices:

  • NCT of Delhi – Rs.36.61/- per SCM
  • Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs.35.86/- per SCM
  • Karnal & Rewari – Rs.35.42/- per SCM
  • Gurugram – Rs.34.81/- per SCM
  • Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.39.37 /- per SCM
  • Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.42.023/- per SCM
  • Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.38.50 /-per SCM

On March 22, LPG prices were hiked by over 50 in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities. With the latest price increase, the LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost 949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay 976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to 965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost 987.50.

