IGL hikes gas prices in Delhi-NCR from today. Check latest rates

After a hike in LPG cylinder prices, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also increased its rates on Thursday, March 24. As per the latest notification from the IGL, the domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has been increased by ₹1 standard cubic meter (SCM) to ₹36.61 per unit in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24.

Here's a list of domestic PNG retail prices:

NCT of Delhi – Rs.36.61/- per SCM

Noida, Greater Noida & Ghaziabad – Rs.35.86/- per SCM

Karnal & Rewari – Rs.35.42/- per SCM

Gurugram – Rs.34.81/- per SCM

Muzaffarnagar, Meerut & Shamli – Rs.39.37 /- per SCM

Ajmer, Pali & Rajsamand - Rs.42.023/- per SCM

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.38.50 /-per SCM On March 22, LPG prices were hiked by over ₹50 in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities. With the latest price increase, the LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost ₹949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay ₹976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to ₹965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost ₹987.50.

Kanpur, Hamirpur & Fatehpur - Rs.38.50 /-per SCM On March 22, LPG prices were hiked by over ₹50 in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities. With the latest price increase, the LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost ₹949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay ₹976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to ₹965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost ₹987.50.

