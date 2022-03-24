IGL hikes gas prices in Delhi-NCR from today. Check latest rates

IGL hikes gas prices in Delhi-NCR from today. Check latest rates1 min read . 08:31 AM IST
IGL latest gas price: The new price will come into effect from today, March 24
After a hike in LPG cylinder prices, the Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL) has also increased its rates on Thursday, March 24. As per the latest notification from the IGL, the domestic Piped Natural Gas (PNG) has been increased by ₹1 standard cubic meter (SCM) to ₹36.61 per unit in Delhi and neighbouring cities of Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram. The new price will come into effect from today, March 24.
Here's a list of domestic PNG retail prices:
On March 22, LPG prices were hiked by over ₹50 in Delhi, Mumbai, and other cities. With the latest price increase, the LPG cylinder in Delhi and Mumbai will cost ₹949.50, while in Kolkata, a customer will have to pay ₹976. In Chennai, the prices have been increased to ₹965.50 and in Lucknow, it will now cost ₹987.50.
