IGL increases CNG price by 2.5/kg. Check latest rates here

The cooking gas distribution company, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Monday increased the CNG price by ₹2.5 per kg as reported by news agency ANI. The new price will come into effect from today, April 4. The company in its official statement claimed that this increment is done to cover the hike in input gas cost.

Earlier, on 1 April, the CNG price was increased by 80 paise per kg. IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG. LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months and on Thursday the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal unit from USD 2.9.

This has pushed costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes, industry sources said. Prices have gone up by about ₹11.00 per kg this year alone.

The increase in CNG prices follows ₹8.40 per litre hike in petrol and diesel prices in two weeks and a ₹50 per cylinder raise in the cooking gas LPG rates.

A record 137-day hiatus in petrol and diesel price revision ended on March 22. On the same day, the price of a 14.2-kg LPG cylinder was increased to ₹949.50 in the national capital. In some places, the LPG price has touched ₹1,000.

