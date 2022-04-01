Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) on Friday increased domestic PNG price by 16.5%. The company said in a statement that, “ ₹5.85/SCM increased w.e.f. 01.04.22 to partially cover the hike in input gas cost. Applicable price in Gautam Budh Nagar would be ₹41.71/SCM." Earlier on March 24 PNG price was increased by ₹1/SCM.

Meanwhile, CNG prices in the national capital on Friday was hiked by 80 paise per kg on the back of the government raising input natural gas prices to record levels.

CNG price in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi has been increased to ₹60.81 per kg from ₹60.01, according to information posted on the website of Indraprastha Gas Ltd (IGL) -- the firm which retails CNG and piped cooking gas in the national capital.

This is the sixth increase in CNG prices in the last month. In all, rates have gone up by about ₹4 per kg.

The increase in CNG and PNG comes on the back of a surge in gas prices globally. IGL sources natural gas from domestic fields as well as buys imported LNG. LNG in the spot or current market touched record highs in recent months and on Thursday the government raised the price of gas produced from local fields to a record USD 6.10 per million British thermal unit from USD 2.9.

This has pushed costs for IGL, necessitating the price hikes, industry sources said.

